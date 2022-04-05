ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The state Supreme Court will hear the appeal of an Altoona teen accused of murdering 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching in Feb. 2020.



The Supreme Court will take up Damien Green’s appeal of an Oct. 2022 decision by the state Superior Court, which said that a decision by Blair County President Judge Elizabeth Doyle last year to send Green’s case to juvenile court came too late. As a result, this kept his case in adult court. Green turned 18 on April 1, according to court documents.

The appeal claims that the decision was made after the 20-day limitation period.

Three other teens have already pleaded guilty and are serving lengthy sentences for Pfirsching’s murder. No date has been set for a hearing on the appeal.