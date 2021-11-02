Teen charged for TikTok trend, vandalizing school property

EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen is facing charges after police say he vandalized property at Everett High School for a TikTok trend.

State police reported that a 14-year-old student at Everett High School admitted was following a trend he found on TikTok that showed cutting through a plastic chair with the string from a face mask. Police were called for the vandalism Oct. 27 and found that 26 different chairs had been cut.

TikTok has emerged as a global platform with millions of users over the years and there seems to be some sort of “trend” almost monthly that catches on across the nation. From loosening lug nuts on people’s car tires to stealing items from classes/schools, the trends almost always cause some sort of mischief or danger.

One challenge, showing you how to strangle yourself and get out of it may have been the cause of a 9-year-old’s death earlier this year.

The Everett teen, however, is now facing criminal mischief charges through the Magistrate.