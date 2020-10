REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen has been charged by state police out of DuBois after throwing a rock through the window of a home and kicking a truck.

Police report that a 17-year-old boy had thrown a rock through a window of a home on W. Main Street in Reynoldsville back on August 23, 2020. The report states that he also admitted to kicking another victim’s truck, putting a dent in the passenger rear quarter panel.

Charges are filed through District Court on the 17-year-old.