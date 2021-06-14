Update: Teen charged after shots fired in Altoona, 2nd teen being sought

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for Preston Weakland after allegedly discharging a gun in the area of 17th street, but have arrested another teen they say was involved.

According to Altoona police 16-year-old Collin Brothers was arrested and charged this weekend after the incident in the Sunoco gas station parking lot on 17th Street and 7th Avenue. The complaint shows that police interviewed him and multiple witnesses.

On Saturday, June 12, Weakland and Brothers were in the parking lot and approached two people who were walking towards the bank when Weakland reportedly approached them. One witness said he used to be part of a rival gang that allegedly had a bounty on Weakland for $2,000 and a bag of meth.

Weakland reportedly pulled a handgun and fired a shot in the direction of Sheetz and Dominos pizza. A 9mm slug was later found in the parking lot by police.

Preston Weakland

Altoona Police report that they found Brothers and the two victims in hoodies a few blocks away trying to flee the area. One of the victims told police that he heard the bullet pass by his hear and it was still ringing.

Brothers was placed in Blair County Prison on $600,000 bail. Both men are facing felony charges including conspiracy, attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Preston Weakland remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.