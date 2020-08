JEFFERSON COUNTY: Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Brookville have charged a 13-year-old boy for stealing money out of vehicles on school property.

The reported incidents occurred from July to early August on the Brookville Area High School campus. $200 in total were stolen out of cars parked outside the schools athletic building.

A 13-year-old boy was eventually caught when he allegedly attempted to steal money from one of the vehicles. The teen is facing five charges of theft from a motor vehicle.