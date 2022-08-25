CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the teenagers accused of planning a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop School District entered a no-contest plea on Thursday.

On Aug. 25, Logan J. Pringle entered a no-contest plea to the following charges, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer:

Three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, felonies of the second degree

One count of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree

One count of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree

Logan J. Pringle

Preston Hinebaugh

As a result of the plea, Pringle will face up to six years in state prison followed by 10 years of probation supervision. During the term of his supervision, Neugebauer said he will be precluded from residing anywhere there is any firearm present, and will be precluded from being on any public or private school property, among other conditions.

Pringle is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3.

“The quick action of the community saying something when they saw something, coupled with the Westmont Hilltop School District’s quick response and law enforcement’s rapid action, all prevented what was going to be a true tragedy,” Neugebauer said. “Mr. Pringle will serve time in State Prison and will remain under supervision for a long time, thus ensuring the safety of the public and our community.”

