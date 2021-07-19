Altoona teen accused of biting, threatening to kill cops

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen is accused of biting and threatening to kill police officers when he was arrested Saturday evening.

Nathan Gates, 19, allegedly stated multiple times that he was going to shoot and kill Logan Township police officers after he was apprehended near the Greenwood Sheetz around 10:25 p.m. Police said he also spit on an officer after attempting to exit the back of a police car.

Police said they were dispatched for a trespasser at the Cedar Grove Motel and when they arrived they saw Gates shirtless in the Sheetz parking lot. Gates ran away when police arrived and actively resisted arrest against several officers, according to the charges filed.

Gates was transported to UPMC for his injuries and allegedly bit an officer on the arm while he was being restrained by police and hospital staff.