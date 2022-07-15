Tee Off for T-Cells is the Emily Whitehead Foundation’s longest continuous fundraising event.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A record number of golfers participated in the 8th Annual “Tee Off for T-Cells” Charity Golf Tournament at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge & Country Club on Friday.

It’s a fundraiser for the Emily Whitehead Foundation, a non-profit that works to fund innovative pediatric cancer immunotherapy research.

To date, the event has raised over $350,000.

“It’s just humbling, the support we have and success we’ve had with this tournament really makes a difference in furthering our mission so we can help other families,” Tom Whitehead, co-founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation, said.

The tournament was hosted by Philipsburg native and former NFL player Jon Condo.

“It’s tremendous the work that they’ve done for the foundation,” Condo said. “They deserve to have events to come out to and have a good time because they’ve done so much.”

About 130 golfers signed up this year, including some current Penn State football players, selling out the event.

“To be able to come here and help with awareness of what she’s [Emily’s] done and still doing internationally too, it’s just really amazing,” Keaton Ellis, rising senior and safety for Penn State Football said. “It’s a great cause and we’re celebrating a great life.”

A silent auction at the Elks Lodge (1 Country Club Ln, Philipsburg, PA 16866) is open to the public on Friday, June 15 until 8 p.m. and includes a large collection of sports and entertainment memorabilia.