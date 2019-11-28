ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ brings you team coverage of power outages in our region. Amanda Lee spoke with some Penelec employees this evening.

Penelec spokesperson Dave Newcomb says about 1,800 households are without power throughout their coverage area.

He says generally the outages have been caused by downed trees that knocked power lines down.

But he tells us Penelec knew this storm was coming and has all available crews out working to restore power to these residents.

They’re trying to get to about 50 outages right now and while the biggest problem area is right here. East of Altoona, they expect power to be restored within the hour.

“Out of those 50 outages, the big one we’re expecting people back between 11 and midnight, the other outages should be back next morning, after midnight, people should be waking up with power tomorrow morning,” said Dave Newcomb: Penelec spokesperson.

Residents in elk county got their power back not too long along. As for the others in our area, many continue to wait in the dark.