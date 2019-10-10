Teacher of the Month September 2019

FLINTON, CAMBRIA COUNTY – Mrs. Lyncola Gallaher was the recipient of the Teacher of the Month Award for September presented by Allied Milk Producers and WTAJ. She is a 1st grade teacher at Glendale Elementary School. It was a fun morning celebrating this fantastic teacher. Also, the Allied Milk Producers, brought along Allie-Moo, to teach the students about dairy farming. They also had a presentation for Mrs. Gallaher’s first grade class about dairy products.

Mrs. Gallaher has been teaching at Glendale Elementary school for the past sixteen years. She has been a leader, and has helped other teachers implement different and innovative ways to teach at Glendale.

All of her colleagues and her students agree, that Mrs. Gallaher deserves this award. Mrs. Gallaher was so humble and said that it is a true team effort at Glendale Elementary school.

Congratulations Mrs. Gallaher!

