Teacher of the Month October 2019

DUBOIS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Mr. Joe Sensor was the recipient of the Teacher of the Month Award for October presented by Allied Milk Producers and WTAJ. He is the band director at DuBois Area Middle School. The award was a complete surprise to Mr. Sensor and his band class. It was a fun morning celebrating this fantastic teacher. Also, the Allied Milk Producers, brought along Allie-Moo, to teach the students about dairy farming.

Mr. Sensor has been working at DuBois Area Middle School for the past six years, but has been a teacher for the past twenty. He believes that music education can really change kids lives, and makes sure to bring fun and joy into his teaching. All of his students had high praise for Mr. Sensor. They said he helps them become better musicians and that he does so with a positive attitude.

Congratulations Mr. Sensor!

