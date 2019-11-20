Teacher of the Month November 2019

Mrs. Heather Kocjancic was the recipient of the Teacher of the Month Award for November presented by Allied Milk Producers and WTAJ. She is a 1st grade teacher at South St Marys Street Elementary School. It was a fun morning celebrating this fantastic teacher. Also, the Allied Milk Producers, brought along Allie-Moo, to teach the students about dairy farming.

Mrs. Heather Kocjancic had no idea, and was completely surprised by the award. You could tell the huge impact she is making on her students lives. Not only is she teaching the curriculum in a fun way, but she is also teaching them life lessons too. Her students, along with her colleagues, had so many nice things to say about how she is making a difference.

Congratulations Mrs. Kocjancic!

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate click here.