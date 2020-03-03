Teacher of the Month February 2020

NEW PARIS, BEDFORD COUNTY – Mrs. Michelle Walters was the recipient of the Teacher of the Month Award for February presented by Allied Milk Producers and WTAJ. She is a math and reading intervention teacher at Central Elementary School in the Chestnut Ridge School District. It was a fun morning celebrating this wonderful teacher and it was a complete surprise! Also, the Allied Milk Producers, brought along Allie-Moo, to teach the students about dairy farming. The dairy princess even made an appearance too!

Mrs. Walters has been helping students hone their math and reading skills for years. The students love her teaching style and how they can win prizes in her class.

Mrs. Walter’s colleagues agree that she deserves this award. Not only does she help her students in a small group setting, but she goes above and beyond for all her students to know their individual learning styles. She also plans many of the parties and special occasion celebrations for the staff at Central Elementary school.

Congratulations Mrs. Walters!

