Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teacher at the Hope for Hyndman Charter School is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his sixth-grade students.

Robert Sines, 46, is facing multiple charges including the corruption of minors, indecent assault and institutional sexual assault. According to state police, Sines sent messages sent to a sixth-grade girl that were sexual in nature.

Sines also allegedly touched the victim inappropriately. He has been arraigned and committed to the Bedford County Jail on $150,000 bail.