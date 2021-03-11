Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

by: WTAJ Staff

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teacher at the Hope for Hyndman Charter School is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his sixth-grade students.

Robert Sines, 46, is facing multiple charges including the corruption of minors, indecent assault and institutional sexual assault. According to state police, Sines sent messages sent to a sixth-grade girl that were sexual in nature.

Sines also allegedly touched the victim inappropriately. He has been arraigned and committed to the Bedford County Jail on $150,000 bail.

