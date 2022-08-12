CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to benefit cat rescues is being held in Cambria County Saturday, Aug. 13.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Get “ER” Done tattoo shop in Northern Cambria. According to their Facebook page, they will be doing flash art cat-inspired tattoos to help benefit Nicole’s Foster and Adoptions. A percentage will go directly to Nicole as well so she can keep caring for the cats.

Flash tattoos will start at $70. Pierces can also be done starting at $40. There will also be basket raffles, according to Get “ER” Done’s Facebook post. A donation of kitty litter, cat food, or $5 will get you a chance for the raffles.

The event is cash only. Those under 18 will need a birth certificate and a parent/guardian photo ID. Parents/guardians must be present for the event, as well.