Tasting in the Wilds festival kicks off July 31 in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Tasting in the Wilds” art, wine, beer and food festival will take place July 31 from noon to 8 p.m. in Ridgway.
This festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Ridgway Heritage Council. Guests can check out a wide variety of wine, beer and spirits at The Firemen’s Lot on Route 219 across from Sheetz. They can also enjoy crafts and live entertainment from local artists.
A $5 donation will be taken at the gate.
Do you make your own beer or wine? You can enter it into the homebrew contest for a $5 entry fee per bottle. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. Winners will be announced that day at 4 p.m. Bottles should be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
All open containers must stay on the grounds during the festival.
ALCOHOL VENDORS
- Rich Valley Wines
- Brokenstraw Valley Winery
- The Winery At Wilcox
- Allegheny Distributors
- Crescent Distributors
- Lost In The Wilds Brewery
- Big Rail Brewing Company
- Straubs Brewery
- wicked Warren’s
- Logyard Brewing
- North Country Brewing
- Triple Nickel Distillery
- DeLong Enterprises
- Anytime Lunch
- Gypsy Wagon Food Truck
- Elk County Foods
- Donuts Dogs And Drinks
ENTERTAINMENT
- One Last Breath
- Sleepwalker
- Hollow Moon
- John Michalowski
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.