Tasting in the Wilds festival kicks off July 31 in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Tasting in the Wilds” art, wine, beer and food festival will take place July 31 from noon to 8 p.m. in Ridgway.

This festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Ridgway Heritage Council. Guests can check out a wide variety of wine, beer and spirits at The Firemen’s Lot on Route 219 across from Sheetz. They can also enjoy crafts and live entertainment from local artists.

A $5 donation will be taken at the gate.

Do you make your own beer or wine? You can enter it into the homebrew contest for a $5 entry fee per bottle. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. Winners will be announced that day at 4 p.m. Bottles should be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

All open containers must stay on the grounds during the festival.

ALCOHOL VENDORS

  • Rich Valley Wines
  • Brokenstraw Valley Winery
  • The Winery At Wilcox
  • Allegheny Distributors
  • Crescent Distributors
  • Lost In The Wilds Brewery
  • Big Rail Brewing Company
  • Straubs Brewery
  • ​wicked Warren’s
  • ​Logyard Brewing
  • ​North Country Brewing
  • Triple Nickel Distillery
  • ​DeLong Enterprises
  • Anytime Lunch
  • Gypsy Wagon Food Truck
  • Elk County Foods
  • ​Donuts Dogs And Drinks

ENTERTAINMENT

  • One Last Breath
  • Sleepwalker
  • Hollow Moon
  • John Michalowski

