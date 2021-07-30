Tasting in the Wilds festival kicks off July 31 in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Tasting in the Wilds” art, wine, beer and food festival will take place July 31 from noon to 8 p.m. in Ridgway.

This festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Ridgway Heritage Council. Guests can check out a wide variety of wine, beer and spirits at The Firemen’s Lot on Route 219 across from Sheetz. They can also enjoy crafts and live entertainment from local artists.

A $5 donation will be taken at the gate.

Do you make your own beer or wine? You can enter it into the homebrew contest for a $5 entry fee per bottle. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. Winners will be announced that day at 4 p.m. Bottles should be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

All open containers must stay on the grounds during the festival.

ALCOHOL VENDORS

Rich Valley Wines

Brokenstraw Valley Winery

The Winery At Wilcox

Allegheny Distributors

Crescent Distributors

Lost In The Wilds Brewery

Big Rail Brewing Company

Straubs Brewery

​wicked Warren’s

​Logyard Brewing

​North Country Brewing

Triple Nickel Distillery

​DeLong Enterprises

Anytime Lunch

Gypsy Wagon Food Truck

Elk County Foods

​Donuts Dogs And Drinks

ENTERTAINMENT

One Last Breath

Sleepwalker

Hollow Moon

John Michalowski