CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happy Valley Restaurant Week is back for seven days of local flavor.

From June 20-26, about 20 eateries across Centre County are adding a special dish to their menu, only available this week.

The organizers say it’s a chance to explore the seasonal flavors of Happy Valley, fresh out of the kitchen.

“It’s very fun and very delicious,” said Restaurant Week Organizer Maggie Anderson. “It’s also a great way to support our local restaurants.”







To make the most out of the menus, Anderson suggested ordering different courses from different locations.

“Why not try an entrée at one place and a dessert at another,” said Anderson. “It’s a nice time to maybe try a place you haven’t been yet, or maybe go to a place that you haven’t been in awhile.”

A full list of what’s cookin’ can be found here.