HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021.

Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said they set up three buys on three days between him and an informant where he gave the informant crack or heroin each time, taking $300 that was provided to the informant by the task force.

The first time, in July, Williams allegedly met with the informant in the Mount Union area.

In Aug., Williams met them again in the parking lot of Tops Diner on William Penn Highway to buy three bundles (30 bags) of heroin, then 11 days later, they met again in the Mount Union area for three more grams of crack cocaine.

Police observed the meet-ups and noted in all three criminal complaints that the informant returned with drugs each time that were taken as evidence.

Williams was charged individually for all three and was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He was placed in Huntingdon County Prison with bail set at a total of $125,000 for the three cases, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.