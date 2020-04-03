Target to limit number of customers in store beginning Saturday

(WTAJ) — The Target store chain is taking further action to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting on Saturday, April 4, the store will limit the number of customers allowed inside. The company says the amount of shoppers will depend on the size of the store.

If metering is needed, Target says a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently.

Target adds these measures are in addition to their signage, floor decals and audio messages already in place at their stores.

Target is also providing disposable masks and gloves for workers at their stores and distribution centers.

“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” says John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer.

Target also says it will donate an additional 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community, after initially donating masks to more than 50 organizations across the country.