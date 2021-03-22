Talk of adding flag stop in Rockwood for Amtrak commuter train

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Somerset County is making efforts to improve its infrastructure.

While they’re working on the funding for route 219, they’re also revisiting a possible train stop in Rockwood that has been an idea on their radar for years.

Right now Amtrak commuter trains rumble through Rockwood twice a day, carrying passengers from Washington D.C. to Chicago, when one business owner heard of the possibility of adding a stop here.

“I think it will be wonderful, I haven’t heard anything more than the possibility of a flag stop where the only way they would stop is if somebody had a ticket to get on or get off and even that would be better than none,” Rockwood Mill Shoppes and Opera House Owner Judy Pletcher said.

At this point, there are only preliminary discussions. Before anything can be finalized the CSX would have to give permission for the train to make this stop.

“CSX is concerned about holding up the freight on their mainline and so they want to minimize the amount of time they stop and that’s been the point of contention so far and we are hoping through discussions we can figure that out with them,” Somerset County Planning Director Brad Zearfoss said.

It would be a small addition that could give a big boost to local businesses and tourist attractions nearby, connecting folks from cities miles away to rural areas.

“We are in the center of the GAP, Great Allegheny Passage, so it would be a great place for bikers to come up from DC here and be able to ride back or Pittsburgh to here or Seven Springs, flight 93, it would be great for the whole economy in our somerset area,” Pletcher said.

And new attractions are developing.

“There is a proposed 9-11 hiking and biking trail that will be finished probably within the next 10 years or so at least in the Somerset County area that will attach the Allegheny Passage to the trail,” Somerset County commissioner, Colleen Dawson said.

But it isn’t all about bringing folks into town, it would also benefit others heading out. As Somerset County commissioners point out, the stop would especially benefit the Amish Community, which relies on passenger train travel when they go out of state.