Take-out meals available this week in DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Parkside Community Center is offering take-out meals this week for $6.

Pickup time for meals is between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m at the community center (9120 W Park Ave, DuBois). The menu for this week is listed below:

  • MONDAY: Chili, baked potato, broccoli, fruit
  • TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert
  • WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad with french fries, breadstick, fruit
  • THURSDAY: Cheeseburger, macaroni salad, baked beans, dessert
  • FRIDAY: Cheese ravioli, breadstick, tossed salad, fruit

Anyone who would like a meal should call in advance for their order at 814-371-4000.

