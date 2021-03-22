Take-out meals available this week in DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Parkside Community Center is offering take-out meals this week for $6.

Pickup time for meals is between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m at the community center (9120 W Park Ave, DuBois). The menu for this week is listed below:

MONDAY: Chili, baked potato, broccoli, fruit

TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert

WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad with french fries, breadstick, fruit

THURSDAY: Cheeseburger, macaroni salad, baked beans, dessert

FRIDAY: Cheese ravioli, breadstick, tossed salad, fruit

Anyone who would like a meal should call in advance for their order at 814-371-4000.