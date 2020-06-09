Taco Chellz opens in Johnstown on Main Street

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new taco joint opened in Johnstown on Monday and has the community buzzing.

Taco Chellz had planned to open on March 13, but that was pushed back because of the coronavirus.

Owner, Michelle Haselrig, started selling tacos at the Johnstown Farmers Market and it was a hit…so she opened up her own shop.

Haselrig is a veteran, having served eight years in the Navy, and says all veterans will get 20% off of their orders.

She says this is her way of giving back.

“They gave their life for our country so why don’t we give them something back and that’s how I feel 100%.”

Taco Chellz is open Monday through Saturday and in the same building as Coal Tubin on 416 Main Street.