T-shirt fundraiser being held to raise money to restore local landmark

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Area Historical Society is working to restore and improve a local borough landmark, but needs some help funding the project.

“Exposed Grafix” is selling t-shirts to help raise money for the 9th Street Bridge Project.

When completed, the bridge will connect 9th Street and the rail park and include a new concrete ramp and stairs.

T-shirts can be pre-ordered on the shop’s website now, and will be in stores starting at the beginning of next week.

T-shirts are $16 each and all proceeds will go towards the project.

