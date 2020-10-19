T.S.A. has record-breaking week, local airport numbers up

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Transportation Security Administration (T.S.A.) reported a record breaking week of screenings last week and those numbers translate locally.

Between October 12-18, T.S.A. screened 6.1 million people, numbers they haven’t seen since March 17. Numbers are also up locally and Centre County Airport Authority Executive Director, Jim Meyer, says the University Park Airport had 1,200 passengers.

“In the previous week it was 1,100 and the weeks prior it was 900 and 800 so it has built up in this last month,” said Meyer. “We are headed in the right direction and with another year, couple years we’ll bring these numbers back up to where were prior to covid.”

Numbers are also up in Johnstown as they saw 137 passengers, up from their weekly average of 100 during the pandemic.

Airport Manager, Chad Gontkovic, has a few thoughts on why numbers are up across the country.

“Consumer confidence is coming back, people feel safer to fly, as they should, especially after all these studies have come out and all the safety precautions that have been put into place.”

“The general consensus is life goes on. I mean life goes on and people still need to get places. They still need to have access to a loved one, there’s only so much business you can do through Zoom and Skype…a lot of times you have to be there in person,” Gontkovic added.

Later this year, Johnstown will be switching air carriers with new flights to Chicago and D.C. and Gontkovic says they could see an even bigger jump in passengers because of the switch.