Symphony Orchestra’s annual fund drive helping connect community with music

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO), now entering its 92nd year of service through music, will launch its Annual Fund Drive 2021 on Wednesday, February 3.

Led by campaign co-chairs Karen Azer, JSO Board of Trustees, and Edward Sheehan, Jr., President, and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corporation, the goal has been set for $130,000 in 2021. The campaign will have its public launch with nearly $20,000 in personal pledges by the JSO Board of Trustees and Advisors, and $10,000 additional from Concurrent Technologies Corporation.

In previous years, the JSO welcomed the community to a festive press conference to announce the beginning of the campaign, but this year, the limitations of the pandemic provided an opportunity to take a new and creative approach. With the goal of creating a video that would provide positivity and joy to uplift our community during a difficult time, co-chair Karen Azer, Music Director James Blachly, Executive Director Jessica Satava, and video producer Matthew Otis came together to build a plan for a piece that would do just that.

On February 3rd, the resulting video depicting a jam-session featuring members of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra joining with musicians from across the community will become available on the JSOs Facebook page and website at johnstownsymphony.org.

Featured in the video are Denise Baldwin, Matthew Barabas, James Blachly, Carmen Blanco, Angela Brumbaugh, Hailey Pavlik, Jeffrey DeLisa, Jessica Satava, Joseph Svonavec, and Stephen Weiss. Co-chair Edward J. Sheehan, Jr. said “The JSOs service to our community as the foundational arts organization in our region continues to be a key factor in our shared economic success going forward and is part of what makes this a wonderful place to live and work. Our orchestra provides the comfort, joy, and unity we so desperately need, this year in particular, but every year!”

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestras Annual Fund Drive provides crucial operating support to ensure the sustenance of the organization during a time of need. As with symphony orchestras nationwide, the price of a concert ticket covers only a fraction of the expenses required to put on concerts, sustain educational programming, and serve the community through the many avenues music provides for growth, learning, fulfillment, and community pride.

In addition to the professional orchestra, hundreds of community members participate in our Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Inclined to Sing Children’s Chorus and Community Strings avocational string orchestra. Thanks to the overwhelming support for the JSOs programming and generosity of the four-county region the orchestra serves, the 2020 Annual Fund campaign exceeded its goal.

Mrs. Karen Azer said “We are unendingly grateful for the support of our neighbors and friends to keep the JSO strong. For 92 years, we have been at the center of the cultural life of our community and continue to provide creative programming that connects us in a time of real challenge. No gift to our campaign is too small, and each dollar goes into providing the power and joy of music for our community.”

James Blachly, Music Director of the JSO shared “Throughout the challenges of the past year, we have been continually reminded just how vital to the Johnstown region and community we are as an orchestra and we’ve seen with increased clarity just how crucial our mission is to bring connection and healing through music. None of these programs would be possible without our JSO family partnering with us to support our service through music, to highlight the good we see around us, and to ensure a bright future for us all. We hope you enjoy our Annual Fund video, representing this spirit of engagement, commitment to our community, and shared joy through music.”

For more information about our virtual offerings, partnerships, and to stay up to date as plans develop for in-person events, visit johnstownsymphony.org.