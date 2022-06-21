JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Sykesville AG and Youth fair is packing a punch with a full schedule of events planned for this week.

From now until Saturday, June 25, the fairgrounds will feature various rides, games, food and live entertainment. Gates open at 3 p.m. and admission is $10 per person. Admission includes all events at the fair including shows, rides, parking and track events.

A horse show is scheduled to take place each day starting at 9 a.m. that showcases English and western walk trots. A youth show will also take place on Thursday for anyone under 21 years old. Saturday is a horse club open which anyone from the outside can attend.

Some of the other events happening throughout the week are demolition derby’s, aquatic shows, magic shows and live music.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For a full list of events you can go to their website.