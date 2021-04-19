Penn State students aim to ‘swipe out hunger’

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — All Penn State campuses are utilizing Earth Week to “swipe out hunger” to help provide short-term financial assistance to students experiencing crisis situations.

From April 19 to 23, students who have excess dining dollars left over on their meal plans can donate money to the Student Emergency Fund any time they dine on campus. When students buy a meal on campus, they can tell the cashier how many dining dollars they would like to contribute in increments of $5.

Swipe Out Hunger is a national nonprofit working to end college student hunger. They work with over 130 colleges and universities across the country.

“This partnership follows recommendations from Penn State President Eric Barron’s Housing and Food Security Task Force,” Food Services sustainability coordinator Anna Sostarecz said. “And we’re especially excited to partner with Swipe Out Hunger after piloting our own iteration of a dining dollar donation program in 2019. This event highlights some of the human or social elements of sustainability: Caring for each other is an integral part of sustaining the Earth.”