Swinging wire smashes car windshield

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple driving on Logan Boulevard on Friday morning was hit with an unpleasant surprise. A wire was swinging in the middle of the road and shattered their windshield.

The driver said they were coming from Hollidaysburg and going to Kronich’s to look at engagement rings.

The wire was down just before Dewey street in Altoona.

He said he didn’t see it until it was too late.

His fiancee said she was afraid it would go through the windshield and hit her.

Witnesses tried redirecting other drivers to avoid the wire before Altoona Fire Department got to the scene.