Sweat for Vets Challenge

In Pinecroft, Blair County, runners, hikers, and walkers weren’t just out to enjoy a sunny, fall day Sunday. They hit the trail for “Sweats for Vets,” raising money to help local veterans. Over the last 6 years, they’ve raised more than $130,000. That doesn’t include what they raised this year.

The annual challenge took off from the Brush Mountain Sportsmen’s Association. It included a 5-k trail race or walk, or a more challenging 10-k race that scaled the Allegheny Mountains.

One of the day’s guest speakers thought it was great to see the community come together. All finishers in the races and walk received a commemorative challenge coin as they crossed the finish line.

