SWAT team called to house in Clearfield County, finds man dead

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A SWAT team was called to a house in Sandy Township tonight, Sept. 2.
When the team entered the house they found a man deceased. The death is believed to be a suicide, investigators say.
The suspect’s name has not been released due to awaiting notification of kin.
No shots were fired, but the police did use a beanbag round through the window.
Stick with WTAJ as we will update this story when more information becomes available.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.