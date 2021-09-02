SWAT team called to house in Clearfield County, finds man dead

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A SWAT team was called to a house in Sandy Township tonight, Sept. 2.

When the team entered the house they found a man deceased. The death is believed to be a suicide, investigators say.

The suspect’s name has not been released due to awaiting notification of kin.

No shots were fired, but the police did use a beanbag round through the window.

