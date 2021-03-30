SUV stolen from Petersburg Fire Hall in Huntingdon, state police investigating

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said the car was parked in front of the fire hall, and when the victim went to leave, it was missing.

A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen March 14 from the Petersburg Fire Hall in Huntingdon County around 2 a.m., according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was located several miles from the scene the next day.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the State Police Huntingdon Station at 814-627-3161 and speak to Trooper Mock.

An anonymous tip can be made by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stopper’s toll free number at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107/