SUV stolen from Petersburg Fire Hall in Huntingdon, state police investigating

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said the car was parked in front of the fire hall, and when the victim went to leave, it was missing.
A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen March 14 from the Petersburg Fire Hall in Huntingdon County around 2 a.m., according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was located several miles from the scene the next day.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the State Police Huntingdon Station at 814-627-3161 and speak to Trooper Mock.
- Biden to release details Wednesday on massive infrastructure program
- Police find pound of meth, gun and cash in traffic stop
- 814cast: Turning cloudy and chilly
- White House weighs legislation, executive orders on gun control
- Department of Education expands COVID-19 emergency flexibilities to federal student loans in default
An anonymous tip can be made by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stopper’s toll free number at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107/