STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College’s Sustainability Program is getting $1.1 million in funding to build one and a half miles of shared-use paths to make a more connected bike network.

These trails will also connect residential neighborhoods to Orchard Park, the proposed 100-acre Whitehall Road Regional Park and the Musser Gap Geenway.

“The existing shared-use path network in the Borough does not provide a continuous, off-road system, thus limiting opportunities to safely walk and bike to schools, parks, and commercial areas,” Project Manager and Sustainability Program Officer Jasmine Fields said. “Most of the Borough’s bike lanes and routes run north to south. This project will provide the community with an east-to-west connector to already existing facilities. These infrastructure improvements are intended to encourage the use of alternative forms of transportation, to increase safety, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the Borough’s transportation sector.”

The funding is provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Transportation Alternatives Set Aside (TASA) program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities for transportation alternatives including on and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

This project is expected to be completed by 2023.