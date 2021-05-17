Susquehanna Wellness Clinic starts administering COVID-19 vaccines

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Area Agency on Aging and the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The clinic will be administering doses both in-home, to those in need who are unable to travel, and in-office for anyone with an appointment.
Any individual 18-years-old and older is encouraged to schedule an appointment if interested since available doses will run out quickly.
To schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 814-765-2695. The clinic is located at 28944 Frenchville-Karthaus Highway, Frenchville, Pa. 16836.
