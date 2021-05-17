Susquehanna Wellness Clinic starts administering COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced Monday May 3, 2021, the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the U.N.-backed program for needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Area Agency on Aging and the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The clinic will be administering doses both in-home, to those in need who are unable to travel, and in-office for anyone with an appointment.

Any individual 18-years-old and older is encouraged to schedule an appointment if interested since available doses will run out quickly.

To schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 814-765-2695. The clinic is located at 28944 Frenchville-Karthaus Highway, Frenchville, Pa. 16836.