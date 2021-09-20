Suspicious beeping package found in Cambria County public park, police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a suspicious beeping package was left in a public park, warranting the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section (HDES) unit to be called in.

The incident happened at Crichton McCormick Park in Portage on Sept. 9, when a package was left in the park. The box had an audible beep coming from it. The park was evacuated, police report. HDES was then called in to retrieve the package.

During the incident, HDES discovered the box contained one single smoke detector.

The incident remains under investigation as of this writing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.