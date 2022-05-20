CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas’s wife denied being assaulted in May 2021 when she took the stand at his preliminary hearing on Friday.

Amy Thomas’ sister had reported to police in April of this year that on May 5, 2021, around 1 a.m., she received a Facetime call from Amy claiming Jeffrey wouldn’t stop hitting her. She testified Friday that during the Facetime call, she witnessed Jeffrey hit her sister in the head at least 10 times. However, Amy allegedly told her sister at the time to not call police and that she did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Amy told the court on Friday that Jeffrey never hit her. She testified and said that it was she who struck Jeffrey because she was angry with him. The two decided to ride home in separate vehicles, according to Amy.

In the end, Magisterial District Judge Kevin Price bound over all charges for court.

Jeffrey Thomas was charged on April 25 with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person along with a summary charge of harassment. His bail on charges stemming from sexual assault allegations filed last year in Somerset County was revoked in late April and he is currently on house arrest while awaiting trial.

His wife and her sister were the only two witnesses on Friday.

The alleged assault happened after Amy found Jeffrey at The Haven, a bar in Johnstown, with two other women – one of which Amy believed he was having an affair with. This resulted in an argument, and Amy and Jeffrey left the bar.

While on her way home, Amy said she wrecked her car into a median on the bypass. This is where her injuries, which her sister had photo evidence of, came from. Amy said Jeffrey was following behind her in his truck, and he pulled over and made sure she was OK. Amy then said she rode home with Jeffrey, though there were never any arguments.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of text messages between Amy and a friend where Amy claimed Jeffrey was beating her. However, Amy denied knowing anything about those text messages.

Prosecutors also pulled up text messages between Amy and the woman she believed Jeffrey was having an affair with, and in those texts, she allegedly told the woman Jeffrey was beating her. She also sent pictures of her injuries. Amy said she recalled these texts because she sent them to convince the woman to leave Jeffrey alone.

Jeffrey is pleading not guilty, and the case will be heading to the court of common pleas.

This alleged assault is preceded by several other accusations against Jeffrey, such as rape.

