CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas’ wife was arraigned Wednesday morning on perjury and other charges.

Amy Lee Thomas, 37, was charged with felony perjury as well as misdemeanor charges of false/misleading testimony, hindering prosecution, obstructing the administration of law, false swearing and harassment.

Earlier this year, Jeffrey was charged in Cambria County court for the alleged assault of his wife. Amy testified at his preliminary hearing claiming her husband never assaulted her in May 2021. Instead, she told the court that she and Jeffrey got into an argument outside of a bar in Johnstown and struck him. The two then rode home in separate vehicles, and she wrecked into a median, causing her injuries, according to Amy.

Furthermore, Amy denied sending text messages to a friend that Jeffrey was beating her. She also denied video calling her sister that Jeffrey wouldn’t stop hitting her.

An unsecured bail for Amy was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 10.

This article will be updated when more details on the charges are made available.