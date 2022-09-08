SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the county for “unlawfully stripping his pay and benefits.”

The lawsuit alleges that taking away Thomas’ salary following his arrest on Sept. 22, 2021, for sexual assault allegations was unlawful, citing he has not been found guilty of the charges against him and the case remains ongoing. The lawsuit further states that Thomas has “at all times maintained his innocence of the charges.”

The lawsuit also mentions that Pennsylvania’s Constitution protects elected officials from losing their salary. As an elected official, the lawsuit said Thomas can only be removed from office by impeachment or resignation. Thus, stripping Thomas of his salary and benefits violates his constitutional right as they have “illegally diminished the salary of an elected official who has not been impeached nor resigned.”

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania placed Thomas on temporary suspension on Oct. 27, 2021, due to his criminal allegations. According to the lawsuit, the reason given for the suspension was a new law signed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Act 88 of 2021, that amended the Commonwealth’s qualifications for the Office of District Attorney. The new law was signed on Nov. 17, 2021 — after Thomas was charged.

The new law requires anyone in position of the district attorney to continually hold an active law license. The lawsuit said nothing in Act 88 states an elected district attorney who does not have a license is suspended without pay. It merely states that the district attorney will be suspended from office.

The lawsuit orders that all pay and income be reinstated to Thomas, as well as back salary and benefits.

The full lawsuit complaint can be found below.

