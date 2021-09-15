Suspect’s arrest ‘extremely rapid’ after shooting in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A shooting at a Stonycreek Township complex left one person in the hospital and the suspect behind bars.

Police were called to the Luxor Gardens section of the township Monday afternoon around 2:21 p.m. Police say the suspect was fully cooperative when they arrived and their arrest was “extremely rapid.” The victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the gunshot wound.

It was reported that there was no danger to the public and neither the suspect nor the victim were residents of the complex they were at.

Stonycreek Township police stated that the investigation is still active and no further information will be given at this time.