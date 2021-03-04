Suspected heroin, fentanyl and flamethrower found in Jefferson Co. drug bust

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl were found in a Jefferson County home as part of a drug trafficking investigation that lasted for several months.

A search warrant was served March 3 for a home on Roller Coaster Road in Clover Township. Police found 15 bricks of heroin/fentanyl, amounting to 750 stamp bags. The search was executed by state police, Brookville Police Department and Jefferson County probation.

Tyler J. Craig, 26 and Bradon J. Craig, 24, were both taken into custody. Police also found three guns, a flamethrower and $13,000 in cash at the residence.

“We received information that there was a fairly significant drug trafficking operation being conducted at this residence in a rural part of our county,” Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said. “Our Drug Task Force then conducted an outstanding undercover investigation which culminated in the execution of this search warrant. Based on our intelligence and the investigation, we expected to find a substantial cache of heroin and currency and we were not disappointed.”

Both suspects are currently in Jefferson County Jail.