CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s help to figure out the person(s) responsible for removing steel pieces from a bridge.

Sometime between April 1 at 1 a.m. and July 20 at 7 a.m., pieces were removed and taken from an iron bridge at 1571 Kellytown Road in Knox Township, the Clearfield County Commissioners Office told state police. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction in an unknown time frame.

The estimated damage to the bridge truss is $500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.