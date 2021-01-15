Suspect leads Blair County Sheriffs on chase into Altoona Lowe’s

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bue Knob man was taken into custody for warrants after trying to elude the sheriff’s office and even running through Lowe’s in Altoona to avoid being caught.

The incident occurred on Jan. 4 when 32-year-old Jesse L. Ritchey-Zerby was seen at the intersection of 17th street and Pleasant Valley Boulevard in his red SUV at roughly 3:30 p.m. The Deputy Sheriffs noticed the muffler of the vehicle was damaged and loose and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Ritchey-Zerby then sped down the road, turning the wrong was down Pleasent Valley Blvd.

According to the complaint, Ritchey-Zerby had to swerve to miss oncoming traffic and proceeded to drive on the side of the road at a slow speed before making his way around and into the Lowe’s parking lot. Police followed him in and he proceeded to run into Lowe’s. Witnesses pointed out that the man in the blue hoodie was running “frantically” around the store before employees told officers that he just ran out into the parking lot.

The deputy reports that Ritchey-Zerby then tried to throw his keys under another parked car before he was detained and placed in cuffs. Once Ritchey-Zerby was identified, it was discovered that he had multiple warrants from Greenfield, PSP out of Hollidaysburg, and the Blair County Sheriff’s Office.

Ritchey-Zerby was taken into custody on the felony warrants from the Sheriff’s Office where he was then taken to the Blair County Prison.