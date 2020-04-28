Suspect involved in string of car burglaries is arrested

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the suspects involved in a string of car burglaries has been taken into custody, say police in Altoona.

Officials say that the 19 year old male was being pursued by police during a car chase that ended on 17th street in Altoona when the teen jumped from his moving vehicle and then fled on foot.

The suspect was later caught and arrested.

This latest arrest has been a part of an ongoing investigation into over 50 car thefts that have taken place in the past two weeks.

Altoona police believe that there are two separate groups involved with the burglaries. The male arrested Tuesday afternoon is a part of a group in which three others have also been arrested.

On their Facebook page, the Altoona Police Department released the photos of males believed to be in another group burglarizing vehicles. They ask anyone who can identify them to call the department at (814) 949-2489 or to direct message them on their Facebook page.

