Suspect in 2020 Altoona drug bust arrested in Philadelphia

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A Philadelphia man was arraigned Thursday afternoon on $1 million bail after police said he was part of a $2.5 million methamphetamine trafficking ring in 2020.

Adrian Speedwell was one of 32 people arrested in early 2020 under an investigation through the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office called “Operation Icebreaker.” Speedwell was accused of being a ringleader of the operation and was allegedly found with four pounds of meth in October 2019 in Harrisburg.

Speedwell was arrested by Philadelphia police on Wednesday and brought back to Blair County on Thursday, according to Altoona police.

He is facing multiple drug-related charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 16. He is currently in the Blair County Prison.