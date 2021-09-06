Suspect escapes custody, gets captured a 2nd time in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after leading police on a chase through the woods, escaping custody and being arrested for a second time over Labor Day weekend.

Lawrence Township Police report that Robert Runyan, 33, of Glen Richey, was being pulled over for a traffic stop Sept. 4 on Clearfield Shawville Highway when he attempted to flee from police. Runyan turned down a dead-end road and ended up running from his car into the woods behind a Sheetz on PA 879.

After being caught, Runyan was said to be under the influence of controlled substances. He also had warrants with State Police, State Parole, and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.

When taken to Penn Highlands for a blood draw, Runyan escaped hospital security and ran from the building. He was found for a second time by police on Rockton Mtn. Highway. A later search of his vehicle found suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia

Runyan was placed in Clearfield County Jail. Charges are currently pending as of this writing.