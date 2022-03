ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of St. Marys Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run Monday morning.

A beige GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck hit a parked blue Chevrolet Tahoe in the Penn Highlands – Elk parking lot near the entrance of the hospital at approximately 8:34 a.m., according to police.

Image provided of beige GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck via the City of St. Marys Police Department.

Anyone with information should reach out to police at 814-781-1315, 914-772-0000, smpd@stmaryspa.gov or via Facebook messenger.