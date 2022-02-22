CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for burglarizing a home while the homeowner was away, and a cash reward is on the table for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

When the homeowner returned from a week-long stay in Florida on Feb. 12, he told state police in Clearfield that his front door was open, and his home had been ransacked. He reported $40,000 in U.S. currency, medication and a firearm were missing.

The home is located along the 5700 block of Clearfield Woodland Highway in Bradford Township.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here. Those with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward, according to the Crime Stoppers webpage.