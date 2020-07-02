Suspect arrested on child rape charges in Jefferson County

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville Police announced the arrest of a suspect who is accused of raping four juveniles over the course of six years, according to the release.

Police report that they responded to a complaint on May 20, 2020, about the rape of a child. Upon the initial investigation, it was found that at least one child had been raped. They then placed the actor, Andy Powell, in Jefferson County Jail.

With further investigation, Brookville police determined that Powell had raped a total of four juveniles over the course of six years, the report states.

Powell has been charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact of a minor and other related charges including endangering the welfare of minors.