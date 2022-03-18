DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is in jail on homicide charges after police say he shot a man in the head on March 17 over an affair.

Glen Chester Johnston, 60, was taken into custody in the Sykesville area after allegedly killing 46-year-old Jude Srock.

GLEN JOHNSTON

Police said they were called in and found Srock at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of West Long Avenue and South Franklin Street in DuBois. He died at the scene.

Johnston told police he shot Srock because he was having an affair with his wife. Johnston said he was going to speak to Srock about the affair, but during the conversation he got angry and pulled a gun from his pants, accidentally firing a shot into the ground.

Srock asked “What are you going to do, shoot me?” before Johnston shot him in the head, according to the charges filed. Johnston told police he did not provide any aid and drove away from the scene.

Johnston also threatened to commit suicide before he was taken into custody, according to the charges filed.

Along with criminal homicide, Johnston has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He is in the Clearfield County Prison with denied bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 25.