Suspect arrested in Altoona motorcycle hit-and-run

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces felony and misdemeanor charges that include aggravated assault by vehicle after Altoona police say he drove his car into a motorcyclist on Lloyd Street April 8.

JAMES BEASOM

James Beasom, 69, allegedly pulled out from East 2nd Ave. and into the side of a motorcycle as the rider was passing by the intersection. Police said Beasom drove off and the motorcyclist was left lying on the road with serious injuries that included four broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Video surveillance from the area of the incident led police to suspect a red Chevrolet Malibu was the vehicle they were looking for. On April 9, the son of the motorcyclist contacted police saying he thought he found the vehicle.

Police said the victim’s son spotted a red Chevrolet Malibu with damage to the front, passenger side parked in a grassy area behind a home on the 1600 block of 17th Avenue while driving home. When police contacted the homeowner, they were told a man driving a red Malibu around the block asked if there was a place he could park his car. The man offered the homeowner $45 and he agreed, according to the charges filed.

Police tracked Beasom down, who said he damaged the vehicle when he hit a curb near the Jaffa Shrine. Police noted the parts left at the scene matched his damaged car.

Beasom is currently on state parole and is being held on a detainer.