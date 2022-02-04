SURVEY: Somerset residents asked to rate their broadband services

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What’s your broadband connection like? Somerset County officials are asking for your feedback to help determine areas that need improvement.

The Somerset County Commissioners Office released a statement urging the public to participate in the Somerset County Broadband Survey that was launched today by the Somerset County Planning Commission.

The survey intends to collect reliable, unbiased data in order to target areas in need of better broadband services, Cambria County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said. You can find the survey online by clicking here.

“There are multiple sources of revenue,” Dawson said. “We need to know where to spend the money responsibly to create affordable broadband projects for the public.”

The survey should only take a few minutes. It asks you to rate your cellular reception, average download speed, how you use your internet, what the fasted internet access available in your area is, and how you would rate your current service on a scale of one to five.